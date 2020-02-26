$10.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to post sales of $10.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.53 billion. Tech Data posted sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full-year sales of $36.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.87 billion to $37.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.96 billion to $38.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ TECD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.96. 1,307,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.15. Tech Data has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 28.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1,017.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $55,438,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211,597 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $44,779,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

