$109.07 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post $109.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.95 million and the lowest is $108.20 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $104.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $444.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $446.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $463.33 million, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $468.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 281,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 197,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,113. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $70.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

