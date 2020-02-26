$247.70 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will report sales of $247.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.10 million and the lowest is $238.60 million. Gentherm reported sales of $257.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $974.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.30 million to $978.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,625,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 6.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 251,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period.

THRM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 200,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,503. Gentherm has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

