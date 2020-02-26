$251.58 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $251.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $265.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 263,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.78. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

