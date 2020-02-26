$357.43 Million in Sales Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will announce sales of $357.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.76 million. Virtusa reported sales of $327.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Virtusa’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTU. Cowen downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Shares of VRTU traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 159,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,017. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05.

In other Virtusa news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $119,529.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $333,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,471,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,927 shares of company stock worth $943,005. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

