$364.03 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will announce $364.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.98 million to $374.08 million. Plantronics posted sales of $468.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE:PLT traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,919. The company has a market cap of $570.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Plantronics by 49.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Plantronics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Plantronics in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

