$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $4.08 billion. General Mills also posted sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.97 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 29.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.53. 3,947,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

