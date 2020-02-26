$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will report sales of $4.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Carnival posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $21.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.53 billion to $22.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.71 billion to $23.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $323,194,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carnival by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,002,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. 16,148,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,742. Carnival has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

