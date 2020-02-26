$5.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to post $5.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the highest is $5.94 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $24.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.39 billion to $24.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.05 billion to $25.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,797,000 after buying an additional 301,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,066,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $206,751,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,563,000 after buying an additional 380,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,801,000 after buying an additional 194,562 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

