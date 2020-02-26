$578.73 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $578.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $573.58 million and the highest is $583.60 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $549.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. 209,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,385. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $255,949. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

