$717.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $717.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $715.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.21 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $599.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. 1,400,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

