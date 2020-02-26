A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Shares Gap Down to $42.84

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $42.84. A. O. Smith shares last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 3,753,710 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,970 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

