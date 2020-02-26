Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.50

Shares of Access Intelligence plc (LON:ACC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.50 and traded as low as $51.00. Access Intelligence shares last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Access Intelligence in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 million and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

