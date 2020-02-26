Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Price Down 8%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23, 3,607,606 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,016,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 489,770 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 453,793 shares during the period.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

