adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Down 0.2%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €262.40 ($305.12) and last traded at €264.65 ($307.73), approximately 1,341,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €265.05 ($308.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is €297.08 and its 200-day moving average is €281.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08.

About adidas (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

