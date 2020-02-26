Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as low as $2.11. Advantage Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 464,800 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAV. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities downgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.21.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

