African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Shares Down 6.8%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG) fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, 346,348 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 307,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of $15.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32.

African Gold Group Company Profile (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

