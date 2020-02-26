Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of AEM stock traded down C$0.94 on Wednesday, reaching C$68.14. 341,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.20. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$53.23 and a 1-year high of C$86.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,946.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,827,183.30. Also, Director Sean Boyd purchased 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,329,276.07. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $485,132 and sold 79,050 shares worth $6,308,481.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

