Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Down 7.2%

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.53, 1,113,214 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 740,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.