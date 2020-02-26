Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Shares Down 9.3%

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)’s share price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.85 and last traded at $87.15, 575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.53.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.