Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) was down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88, approximately 1,120 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

About Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

