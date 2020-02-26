AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-557.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.80 million.AlarmCom also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.10.

ALRM traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. 613,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,750. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

