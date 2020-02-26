Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER)’s share price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.86, 752,526 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 497,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

