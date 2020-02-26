Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Down 8.5%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.86, 751,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 497,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 50.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 99,418 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

About Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

