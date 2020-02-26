Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.53

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.53 and traded as high as $59.54. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 324,526 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns sold 85,470 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.34, for a total value of C$4,985,952.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,557 shares in the company, valued at C$3,707,642.08. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 2,130 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,671,990.75. Insiders sold 240,144 shares of company stock valued at $13,932,128 in the last quarter.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

