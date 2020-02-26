Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $4.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.66 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $21.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. 12,472,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,943,402. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

