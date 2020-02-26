American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $17.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.47. The company had a trading volume of 334,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,822. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

