Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Down 9.1%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90, 649,522 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 437,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Americas Silver by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Americas Silver by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.