Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce sales of $6.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $28.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.68 billion to $28.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.74 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

