Analysts Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post ($0.14) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citius Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CTXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 329,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.