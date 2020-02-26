Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $670.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report $670.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $659.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $684.00 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $654.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.68. 860,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

