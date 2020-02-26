Analysts Expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.84 Million

Analysts predict that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report sales of $210.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.00 million. Criteo reported sales of $234.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $850.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.42 million to $856.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $837.84 million, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $850.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 15.8% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,667. Criteo has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $849.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

