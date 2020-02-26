Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.32. Marathon Oil reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Capital began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5,434.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,734,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

