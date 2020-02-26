Analysts Expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to post $6.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $24.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.09 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $24.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

