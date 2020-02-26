AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $22.48

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $22.48. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 6,163,723 shares trading hands.

AU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.