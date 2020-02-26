Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

BUD stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,413. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.83. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

