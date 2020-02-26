ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Trading 0.6% Higher

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.40 and last traded at $80.41, 1,226 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76.

ANSELL LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

