AP Eagers (ASX:APE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$8.79 ($6.23) and last traded at A$8.89 ($6.30), 498,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$9.20 ($6.52).

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other AP Eagers news, insider Sophie Moore 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th.

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used vehicles and trucks; distributes and sells vehicle and truck parts, accessories, and car care products; maintains, repairs, and services vehicles and trucks; and offers vehicle and truck protection, and other aftermarket products.

