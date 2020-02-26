Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

About Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

