Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.36)-($0.33) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0-70.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.11 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ARLO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $250.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.93% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

