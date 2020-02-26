ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOU) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOU) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), approximately 1,499 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.54 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $86,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.30.

