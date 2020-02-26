ATBCoin (ATB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56,052.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a market cap of $56,052.00 and $51,253.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,168.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03670432 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00770388 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, YoBit, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

