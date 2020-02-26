Aurora (AOA) Market Cap Achieves $11.93 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Aurora has a total market cap of $11.93 million and $1.61 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00492369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.31 or 0.06362913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026262 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010612 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.