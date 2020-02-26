AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 16th

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.50. The company had a trading volume of 84,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,459. The firm has a market cap of $331.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.72. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$7.33 and a 52 week high of C$15.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.10.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

