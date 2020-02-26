Axe One Day Volume Reaches $4.03 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004635 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. During the last week, Axe has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $2.27 million and $4.03 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001090 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000373 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

