Band Protocol (BAND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $1.11 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.21 or 0.02741615 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010773 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217647 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000693 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037612 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00131548 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
Band Protocol Token Profile
Buying and Selling Band Protocol
Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.