Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Declares Dividend of $0.67

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.53. 4,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.