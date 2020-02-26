Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Shares Down 9.1%

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) shares were down 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 240,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 80,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Basanite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

