BCE (TSE:BCE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.87

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.87 and traded as high as $64.11. BCE shares last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 3,088,775 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.07%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

