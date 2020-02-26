B&G Foods, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 113.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.3%.

Shares of BGS traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,924,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

